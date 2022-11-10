Behind the Rails Season 2, Episode 13: Illinois Preview

It is unusual to get this deep into the season with three conference losses and still be alive for a divisional title, but welcome to the Big Ten West. Purdue has a chance this weekend to secure a major tiebreaker and move into first place with a win over the Illinois Fighting Illini in Champaign. Purdue has won five straight in Champaign, but this will be a much tougher foe, as Kory and Travis discuss. Among the highlights:

– Illinois has the No. 1 ranked defense in the nation based on scoring and in yards given up.

– Chase Brown also leads the nation in rushing, giving them a formidable ground game.

– Kory actually played against Bret Bielema in Bret’s first season in the Big Ten.

– Is Illinois just a better version of Iowa?

– We touch on what it means to go to a Detroit Bowl game (hint: Kory doesn’t like).

