Behind the numbers of Super Bowl LVI

SUPER BOWL BY THE NUMBERS:

7.6 billion — Record amount Americans are predicted to gamble on the game.

5.5 billion — Cost to build SoFi Stadium, the most expensive sports venue in the world.

1.42 billion — Estimated number of chicken wings Americans will consume Sunday.

117 million — Number of U.S. viewers expected.

67 million — Number of pounds of avocados that will be consumed on Sunday, mostly as guacamole.

7 million — Cost of a 30-second ad.

4.5 million — Wager by Houston furniture salesman Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale on the Bengals.

McIngvale has bet $4.5 million on the Bengals. AP

230,401 — Dollars paid in 2012 for Giants legend Lawrence Taylor’s Super Bowl XXV ring.

534 — Percent growth in digital sales enjoyed by Justin Timberlake following his Super Bowl LII act.

98 — Over/under on length, in seconds, of country star Mickey Guyton’s national anthem.

67 million pounds of avocados are expected to be consumed on Sunday. Christopher Sadowski

7 to 5 — Best-bet odds Leonardo DiCaprio will be first celebrity shown on TV.

5 to 1 — Long-shot odds Kim Kardashian will be.

5.2 – Average number of adult beverages consumed by Bengals fans each game, the booziest fanbase in the NFL.

Kupp has already nabbed 20 touchdown catches this year. Getty Images

20 – Touchdown catches this year, including playoffs, by Rams wide receiver and former third-round draft pick Cooper Kupp.

0 – Touchdown catches this year by Giants 2021 No. 1 draft pick wide receiver Kadarius Toney.