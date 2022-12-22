Before Santa’s Enchanted Forest, Miami celebrated Christmas on a roof. See the photos

What does Christmas in South Florida look like? Well, there’s no snow, that’s for sure.
But even without the traditional winter scenes — although we see plenty of coats, scarves and hats during cold snaps — Miami and Fort Lauderdale manage to soak up the Christmas spirit.
What did we do before Santa’s Enchanted Forest?
Let’s look back at how South Florida has celebrated through the years: A roaming Santa on Fort Lauderdale beach greeting the sunbathers, a carnival on the roof of a downtown Miami department store, the giant decorations on Flagler Street, an underwater Christmas tree.
These photos are from the Miami Herald archives. Take a look:
