Before I Let Go Adaptation In Development At Peacock – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Kennedy Ryan’s bestselling novel Before I Let Go is in development at Peacock from UCP and Universal Television.

Malcolm D. Lee, who recently extended his first-look deal with Universal TV, will direct and executive produce via his Blackmaled Productions banner.

John Legend, Mike Jackson, and Ty Stiklorius’ Get Lifted Film Co. — which is under an overall deal with UCP — is also executive producing alongside Debra Martin Chase via her Martin Chase Productions. Ryan will also serve as an executive producer. There is not yet a writer attached to the project.

Before I Let Go tells the story of a divorced couple who are trying to move past the pain they’ve caused each other to continue co-parenting their two children.

Their love was supposed to last forever. But when life delivered blow after devastating blow, Yasmen and Josiah Wade found that love alone couldn’t solve or save everything. Yasmen wasn’t prepared for how her life fell apart, but she is finally starting to find joy again. She and Josiah have found a new rhythm, co-parenting their two kids and running a thriving business together. Yet like magnets, they’re always drawn back to each other, and now they’re beginning to wonder if they’re truly ready to let go of everything they once had. Soon, one stolen kiss leads to another…and then more. It’s hot. It’s illicit. It’s all good—until old wounds reopen. Is it too late for them to find forever? Or could they even be better, the second time around?

Ryan is the author of several contemporary novels including, The Kingmaker, Queen Move and the historic Audie-award winner Reel. She is the first Black author to win the romance industry’s prestigious RITA Award, recently redubbed the Vivian, for her novel Long Shot.

Malcolm D. Lee and Blackmaled Productions are represented by A3 Artists Agency and Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein, Lezcano, Bobb & Dang. Get Lifted Film Co. is represented by WME and Nina Shaw, Jean Tanaka and Kevin Garlitz of Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finklestein and Lezcano.

Debra Martin Chase is represented by CAA and Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano. Kennedy Ryan is represented by Bookends Literary, CAA and Granderson Des Rochers, LLP.

USG’s Creative Acquisitions and IP Management team, led by Jordan Moblo, was instrumental in securing the rights to the novel.