‘Beef Stars Steven Yeun, Ali Wong & Creator Lee Sung Jin Interview — Contenders TV – The Hamden Journal

The premiere episode of Netflix’s Beef ends with a needle drop of Hoobastank’s “The Reason.” The track plays as Ali Wong’s Amy runs down the street after Steven Yeun’s Danny, who has just posed as a contractor to get inside her home and pay her back after the series’ inciting road rage incident.

The perfectly fitting song wasn’t so easy to get, requiring a personal email to the band from creator Lee Sung Jin.

“Dear Hoobastank,” Lee joked during The Hamden Journal’s Contenders Television panel, where he was joined by both Wong and Yeun. “I wrote a huge love letter just talking about how much I was into the band in college. They don’t let you use the original master, because they were all under horrible record deals. And so they all try to push the rerecord, and the rerecord just you know, it doesn’t hold up the same. Everyone’s older and and whatnot. But they they really responded to the show and allowed us to use it.”

Beef tells the story of Amy and Danny’s downward spiral as they allow their anger and bitterness to overtake their lives, going to lengths that surely are fueled by more than just a road rage incident — as brutal as L.A. driving can be.

RELATED: The Contenders TV – The Hamden Journal’s Full Coverage

For Yeun, he said he was attracted to the story because it’s ” looking into all of our shared brokenness and the ways in which we’re most in common are sometimes the things that look the ugliest about us.”

“When it came to the performance, it was really about never abandoning this character. Not leaving him in judgment or shame but really just trying to embrace that part of him and play that part of him in truth,” he continued. “Which was gnarly. But, coming out of it, it was it was really cool because it then kind of leaves you in a compassionate place too. It’s interesting.”

Wong added that as soon as she heard about the project, she was committed to the role. But, she joked that her friends warned her about a potentially unexpected result of working with Yeun.

“It’s funny because when all my friends heard about the project, and who I was cast with, they were all very concerned that I was going to fall in love with Steven — none of his friends were concerned,” she said. “But we had like the best time together and that’s really what it’s about. I mean, like even when I watch that clip [from the end of Episode 1], we were laughing and I was thinking about how when they yelled cut, we were like laughing so hard and full of adrenaline we couldn’t breathe.”

RELATED: Contenders Television: 40 Panels Over Two Days Showcasing Buzziest Shows Of Awards Season

Beef is currently billed as a limited series, but Lee said he always envisioned that the show would be an anthology, where each season would follow different characters who had beef with each other.

“That’s why the finale is self-contained,” Lee said. “That being said, if the fans demand it, I’m not opposed.”

Check back Tuesday for the panel video.

The Hamden Journal Contenders Television is sponsored by: Apple TV+, Coverfly, Eyepetizer, Final Draft, Los Siete Misterios, Michter’s, and Village Roadshow Entertainment. Partners include: Four Seasons Resort Maui, The American Pavilion, Julia Wong Designs and Pampring.