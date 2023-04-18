‘Beef’ actor David Choe faces backlash for resurfaced ‘rapey’ comments from 2014 podcast

“Beef” actor David Choe is facing backlash after comments he made in 2014 about sexually assaulting a massage therapist resurfaced.

Reporter Aura Bogado posted a clip on Twitter from a 2014 episode of Choe’s now-defunct podcast “DVDASA.” Choe, the comedian and artist whose artwork has adorned the walls of Facebook’s offices and the White House, crudely details his interaction with a massage therapist he describes assaulting in the episode, which has since been scrubbed from the internet.

USA TODAY has reached out to Choe’s representative and Netflix for comment.

In the video posted by Bogado, Choe, who later claimed he made the story up for comedic purposes, goes into detail about the interaction.

“So I just take her hand and I put it on my (genitals). And she just holds it there,” he told co-host and adult film actress Asa Akira, before saying it was “horrible” and adding she wasn’t “doing it.”

He continued to describe the encounter, saying the therapist “definitely” wasn’t into it but that she was “not stopping it either.”

Choe said he pushed the woman’s head down, forcing her to provide oral sex.

Akira can be heard saying “you raped,” with Choe responding, “well –” before the clip cuts out.

In a subsequent tweet, Bogado shared screenshots that Choe allegedly “wrote to Twitter to get the video I posted of him talking about the woman he says he raped taken down on copyright grounds.”

“He claims his *nonprofit* owns the copyright to the video of him talking about the alleged rape,” she wrote.

Choe, who plays Isaac in Netflix’s new drama “Beef,” has not yet publicly addressed the renewed scrutiny. But social media users have circulated the clip, questioning why Netflix cast Choe, given his history.

“This hit me hard this week, because i really loved the show. the acting, the writing, the directing, everything was amazing, however i cannot support this show knowing all of this, and had i known about this before i would’ve never watched it,” @madwortsea wrote in a caption of a TikTok about Choe and the resurfaced clip.

“The ‘its for shock value’ excuse is so wild to me, I feel like im going crazy,” @moeschmobro captioned a video wondering why Netflix cast Choe.

“The man really said I did r^pey stuff but I’m not a R^PIST,” @ellenacuario captioned another video about Choe.

Choe’s comments made headlines nearly a decade ago in multiple outlets including Gawker, Daily Mail, BuzzFeed, The Guardian and Jezebel.

Choe said in the since-removed podcast that he attempted to convince the massage therapist to have intercourse with him, Gawker reported at the time.

He called “the thrill of possibly going to jail” the factor that “achieved the erection quest.” Choe said that the massage therapist “said yes with her eyes,” and he added that he wanted “to make it clear that I admit that that’s rapey behavior, but I am not a rapist,” according to Gawker.

In response to the original backlash, Choe released a statement on the podcast’s website. In his statement, he defended himself by insinuating he made the story up.

“I never thought I’d wake up one late afternoon and hear myself called a rapist,” Choe said, according to Gawker. “It sucks. Especially because I am not one. I am not a rapist. I hate rapists, I think rapists should be raped and murdered.”

He said he viewed the podcast as “a complete extension of my art,” and added, “We create stories and tell tales. It’s not a news show. It’s not a representation of my reality. It’s not the place to come for reliable information about me or my life. It’s my version of reality, it’s art that sometimes offends people. I’m sorry if anyone believed that the stories were fact. They were not!”

The website has since been taken down.

A mural Choe created was vandalized and tagged with the word “rapist” in 2017, according to NBC.

“I relayed a story simply for shock value that made it seem as if I had sexually violated a woman,” he said in an Instagram post, per NBC. “Though I said those words, I did not commit those actions. It did not happen.”

His mural was also scheduled to be the site of an anti-rape protest.

Choe has an admitted history of lying. In a 2021 profile published by The New York Times, Choe claimed he lied repeatedly about turning down television offers, when he was actually rejected.

He told the Times that he had been in therapy. “I’m a recovering liar,” he said. “Instead of being hard on myself and judging myself, I just correct myself.”

Choe also spent time in prison in Japan in 2005 after punching a security guard, according to a 2010 article from the Los Angeles Times.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, help is available through the National Sexual Assault Hotline: 800-656-HOPE (4673).

