It has been a whirlwind for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s meme-stock investors, marked by a credit default, store closings and a last-gasp financing deal that saved the company from chapter 11. The turbulence isn’t likely to settle soon.

Bed Bath & Beyond’s shares slid 65% in the week after it announced an unusual financing deal with Hudson Bay Capital Management in early February that took bankruptcy off the table for now.