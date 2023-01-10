Bed Bath & Beyond, Virgin Orbit, Broadcom, Tesla, and More Stock Market Movers

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. To order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers visit http://www.djreprints.com.
https://www.barrons.com/articles/stock-market-movers-broadcom-bed-bath-tesla-51673284492
-
Order Reprints
-
Print Article
Stock futures pointed lower Tuesday after a Wall Street rally fizzled Monday following hawkish comments on interest rates from Federal Reserve officials.
These stocks were poised to make moves Tuesday: