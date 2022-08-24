Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Surges on Report It Secured a Loan to Aid Liquidity

Text size





Bed Bath & Beyond shares have seen wild swings this year.







Bed Bath & Beyond



secured a loan to build its cash levels and pay down debt, which may give investors and suppliers confidence the retailer can overcome its current difficulties.

The company gave the news to prospective lenders on Monday after a market process led by JPMorgan Chase, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. It had been seeking about $375 million, though the details of the loan weren’t disclosed.