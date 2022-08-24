Bed, Bath & Beyond Stock Surges On Loan Deal Report After Cohen Exit

Bed, Bath & Beyond  (BBBY)  shares surged Wednesday following a report that suggested the struggling home retailer had secured a loan deal that would shore-up its balance sheet.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Bed, Bath & Beyond, which had been paired with JPMorgan Chase JPM as part of its public plan to “work with external financial advisors and lenders on strengthening our balance sheet”, was looking for loans in the region of $375 million. 

Bed, Bath & Beyond said it would update investors on its capital raising plans before the end of the month.