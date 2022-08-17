Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Soars In Renewed Meme Rally, Options Bets

Bed, Bath & Beyond  (BBBY)  shares powered higher again Wednesday as the meme stock favorite extended gains following a bullish options bet from GameStop  (GME)  chairman Ryan Cohen.

Cohen, who built a position in the home goods retailer last year and has pushed for significant changes, including the sale of its buybuy Baby division, purchased call options through his RC Ventures investment group that expire in January of next year at a strike price of between $60 and $80 each, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings.