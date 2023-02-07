Bed Bath & Beyond stock slides as retailer warns of risks in investing

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock slid 31% in premarket trade Tuesday, pulling back from strong gains Monday that saw the stock of the troubled retailer gain 92% in a move that swept up other meme stocks.

The company said after the bell it plans to sell convertible preferred stock as well as warrants to purchase common shares and convertible preferred stock. The company expected to raise at least $225 million in the sale, but hoped for more than $1 billion, according to a regulatory filing.

Late Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported that the company had received investor commitments to raise $225 million of equity capital initially, with the rest of the more than $1 billion offering coming later, citing people familiar with the matter. The company has said it may have to file for bankruptcy and recently disclosed it was in default on loans that were called in.

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, Bed Bath & Beyond

disclosed that JPMorgan Chase & Co.

and other creditors had agreed to work with the retailer if it could raise the money.

Wedbush slashed its price target on the stock to zero from $1 and said the capital raising effort were a “last gasp,” before a bankruptcy filing that would wipe out the equity.

“If successful, this series of transactions would buy the company more time.

“However, free cash flow was a whopping minus-$403 million in its fiscal third quarter while cash-on-hand stood at just $153 million at the

end of the period, and we expect minus-$170 million in free cash flow for the fourth quarter,” said analysts led by Seth Basham. “Closing an additional 141 stores (as of January 30, including all Harmon stores) could help stem the bleeding along with other cost cuts, but comps will need to stabilize and vendors will need to have clarity on liquidity (to accept more normal payment terms) for the company to survive.”

On Tuesday, a fresh regulatory filing by Bed Bath & Beyond noted that investing in the company’s securities “involves risks” that are disclosed in its 10-K for 2022.

“Our business is subject to the risks of inflation and any future financial recession,” said the filing. “As described in the Preliminary Prospectus Supplement, we may not have enough authorized common stock to satisfy the exercise of the warrants to purchase common stock and the conversion of the preferred stock,” it added.

That would also affect its ability to issue common stock in the future, for which it would need to amend its certificate of incorporation, said the filing.

“In connection with this offering, we have agreed not to issue additional equity securities (other than upon exercise and conversion of the securities offered hereby) for a period of 90 days,” it said.