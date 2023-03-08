-
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ: BBBY) has received approximately $135 million in gross proceeds, for a cumulative total of $360 million through Mar. 7, 2023, upon exercise of preferred stock warrants issued in its previously announced public equity offering.
-
On Feb. 7, 2023, the company completed an underwritten public offering that raised initial gross proceeds of $225 million, enabling the company to receive up to an additional $800 million.
-
The company has used proceeds received to date to repay outstanding revolving loans, creating additional liquidity opportunities to support business operating activities.
-
“Over the past month, we have been rebuilding our financial and operational positioning to execute our customer-focused turnaround plans,” said CEO Sue Gove.
-
“Since closing our equity financing last month, we have engaged with suppliers to improve our inventory positioning and we have continued to optimize our brick-and-mortar footprint through store closures to align with customer preference.”
-
In connection with the foregoing, the company entered into a waiver and amendment to its Credit Agreement.
-
Also Read: Here’s How Much Warren Buffett Makes In Apple Dividends Annually
-
Price Action: BBBY shares are trading lower by 3.18% at $1.30 on the last check Wednesday.
Don’t miss real-time alerts on your stocks – join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.
This article Bed Bath & Beyond Reveals Receipt Of Additional Proceeds From Equity Offering originally appeared on Benzinga.com
.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.