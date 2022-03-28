Bed Bath & Beyond Popular With Big Money

Bed Bath & Beyond‘s (BBBY) Relative Strength Rating jumped into a new percentile Monday, climbing to 82, up from 78 the day before. The question is: Does it have the fundamentals to support the faith many investors have in the home furnishings retailer? Bed Bath & Beyond stock soared as much as 10% Monday afternoon.

The rating bump for Bed Bath & Beyond stock is a milestone because market research demonstrates that the best stocks tend to have an RS Rating north of 80 as they launch their biggest price moves. Market watchers say its strong move Monday is in part due to a settlement the company reached with activist investor Ryan Cohen three days ago. Under terms of that accord, three people from Cohen’s firm will join BBBY’s board.

Bed Bath & Beyond Going Beyond Meme?

Bed Bath & Beyond got a reputation as a “meme stock” a few years ago. Its prospects dimmed amid the collapse of the retail market in the early days of the pandemic, and investors became divided. Some sold off hard as profits and sales dwindled. Others, spurred in part by posts on social sites like Reddit urging group support, bought heavily, pushing its price up to astronomic levels, and putting it in a group often referred to as meme stocks. That’s in part because their popularity sprang from a strong stock subculture supporting it and other stocks.

Among other major ratings BBBY has a weak 31 Composite Rating, of 99. And its 8 EPS Rating is dismal. However, it’s not only meme stock investors who are interested. Bed Bath & Beyond stock has a powerful A- Accumulation/Distribution Rating. That means institutional investors like mutual funds and ETFs are heavy buyers of its stock.

Fundamentals Need Work

In terms of fundamentals, Bed Bath & Beyond reported a 25-cent per share loss last quarter, vs. an 8 cent profit the same quarter a year ago. Revenue last quarter fell 28% to $1.88 billion as the Union, N.J.-based company continues to report erratic sales and profit numbers. The retailer is expected to release its next quarterly numbers on or around April 14.

See How IBD Helps You Make More Money In Stocks

Now is not an ideal time to jump in since it isn’t near a proper buy zone, but see if the stock is able to form a chart pattern and break out.

The company earns the No. 11 rank among its peers in the Retail-Home Furnishings industry group. Williams Sonoma (WSM) and Haverty Furniture (HVTA) are among the group’s highest-rated stocks.

When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. IBD’s proprietary RS Rating measures technical performance by using a 1 (worst) to 99 (best) score that shows how a stock’s price action over the trailing 52 weeks matches up against the rest of the market.

