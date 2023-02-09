Bed Bath & Beyond Narrowly Avoided Bankruptcy. What Happens Now?

Bed Bath & Beyond



fought its way back from the brink of bankruptcy this week, striking a deal that promises a more than $1 billion-dollar lifeline. But while the move should help the embattled retailer resolve its most immediate financial problems, analysts say there’s no evidence it will fix the company’s underlying issues.

On Tuesday, Bed Bath said its equity offering secured $225 million, with promises to receive an additional $800 million in future installments. The capital will go toward paying down its substantial debt and buy time to finish implementing its latest turnaround strategy, which includes closing stores and improving inventory and supply chain management.