Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 150 stores. Here are the locations confirmed so far.

Bed Bath & Beyond is closing around 150 stores and laying off staff.

Sales in the second quarter slumped roughly 26%, and it is aggressively cutting costs.

It has now named 56 of the stores set to close across 21 states. The list can be seen below

Bed Bath & Beyond is closing around 150 “lower-producing” stores across the US as it attempts to cut costs amid slumping sales, it announced in late August.

The retailer also said it plans to cut around 20% of corporate and supply-chain staff. By laying off staff and closing the stores, the company said it planned to reduce costs by $250 million in 2022.

Sales in the second quarter had slumped roughly 26% compared to the same period in 2021, Bed Bath & Beyond said in preliminary earning results.

Just days after the company made the announcement, then-CFO Gustavo Arnal died by suicide in New York, the city’s medical examiner said.

Sources told The Wall Street Journal that Arnal had discussed taking a break and that the company’s CEO and several board members agreed that Arnal had been overwhelmed.

Shortly before his death, Arnal, Bed Bath & Beyond, JPMorgan, and activist investor Ryan Cohen, and JPMorgan were named in a class-action lawsuit accusing them of securities fraud, insider trading, and breach of fiduciary duty.

Bed Bath & Beyond has since appointed Laura Crossen as interim CFO. The chain had already replaced its CEO in June after reporting disappointing sales.

The struggling retailer has now revealed the location of 56 of the stores being closed, spanning 21 states and Puerto Rico. Eight are in California and six are in Illinois. Some are in standalone stores, while others are located in malls.

Here’s the full list so far.

Arizona

Phoenix: 34750 N. North Valley Parkway, 85086

Tucson: 5225 South Calle, Santa Cruz, 85706

California

Burbank: 201 East Magnolia Blvd., 91501

Lakewood: 75 Lakewood Center Mall, 90712

Larkspur: 2601 Larkspur Landing Circle, 94939

Marina: 117 General Stilwell Drive, 93933

Palmdale: 39421 10th Street West, 93551

Redding: 1140 Hilltop Drive, 96003

San Leandro: 15555 East 14th Street, Suite 240, 94578

Santee: 9918 Mission Gorge Road, 92071

Connecticut

Stamford: Ridgeway Shopping Center, 2275 Summer Street, 06905

Waterford: 850 Hartford Turnpike, 06385

Florida

Sanford: 111 Towne Center Blvd., 32771

Sunrise: 12801 W. Sunrise Blvd., Anchor C, 33323

Georgia

Snellville: Presidential Market Center, Suite 5000, 1905 Scenic Hwy, 30078

Suwanee: 2623 Peachtree Pkwy, 30024

Iowa

Dubuque: 2475 NW Arterial, 52002

Waterloo: 1522 Flammang Drive, 50702

Illinois

Bourbonnais: 2056 North State Route 50, 60914

Carbondale: Carbondale University Mall, 1265 E. Main Street, 62901

Fairview Heights: Fairview Center, 6611 N. Illinois, 62208

Gurnee: Gurnee Mills Mall, 6132 Grand Ave, 60031

Joliet: 2850 Plainfield Road, 60435

Schaumburg: 915 East Golf Road, 60173

Louisiana

Bossier City: 2900 Meadow Creek Drive, 71111

Massachusetts

Dorchester: 8B Allstate Road, Suite 1, 02125

Milford: 230 Fortune Boulevard, 01757

Seekonk: 35 Highland Avenue, 02771

Michigan

Chesterfield: 50551 Waterside Drive, 48051

Farmington Hills: 31075 Orchard Lake Road, 48334

Northville: Northville Retail Center, 17223 Haggerty Rd., 48167

Walker: Green Ridge Square, 3410 Alpine Avenue NW, 49544

White Lake Twp: 9050 Highland Road, 48386

Minnesota

St. Cloud: 3959 Second Street South, 56301

North Carolina

Charlotte: The Arboretum, 3413 Pineville-Matthews Rd., 28226

New Jersey

Flanders: 30 International Drive, Suite 1, 07836

Manalapan: 13 Route 9 South, 07726

Paramus: 34 E Ridgewood Ave, 07652

Nevada

Sparks: 195 Los Altos Pkwy, 89436

New York

Farmingdale: 251 Airport Plaza Blvd., 11735

Middletown: 470 Route 211 East, Suite 3, 10940

Mt. Vernon: 500 East Sandford Blvd., 10550

New Hartford: 4805 Commercial Drive, 13413

Plattsburgh: 73 Centre Drive, Suite 100, 12901

Ohio

Cincinnati: 3681 Stone Creek Blvd., 45251

Hamilton: Bridgewater Falls, 3451 Princeton Road, 45011

Perrysburg: 10027 Fremont Pike, 43551

Sandusky: 4020 Milan Road, Unit 910, 44870

Oregon

Beaverton: 2780 SW Cedar Hills Blvd., 97005

Pennsylvania

Wynnewood: 70 E. Wynnewood Blvd., 19096

Puerto Rico

Bayamon: Plaza Del Sol, 725 West Main Avenue, 00961

Texas

Port Arthur: Central Mall, 3100 Highway 365, Suite 114, 77642

Wichita Falls: 3201 Lawrence Road, Suite A, 76308

Virginia

Christiansburg: 135 Shoppers Way NW, 24073

Leesburg: 532 Fort Evans Road, 20176

Washington

Lakewood: 5830 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd, S.W., 98499

