Comparable-store sales at Bed Bath & Beyond fell by 7%.

Shares of





Bed Bath & Beyond



is up about 13% even after the company’s financial results fell short of analysts’ expectations and management warned of a potential loss for the full year, amid pressure from promotions, store traffic, and supply-chain crunches.

The stock was down 10.8% to $13.36 in premarket trading, and now is up to about $15.04, posted a net loss of $276 million for its fiscal third quarter, ended Nov. 27. The retailer reported an adjusted loss of 25 cents a share, while the consensus call among analysts tracked by FactSet was for a profit of a penny per share.