Bed Bath & Beyond Begins Talks on Bankruptcy Loan, Takeover

(Bloomberg) — Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is speaking with potential lenders that would finance the company during bankruptcy proceedings, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The talks include the potential for a so-called stalking horse bid, in which the party would also offer to buy some or all of the company’s assets in bankruptcy, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private negotiations. Talks are in the early stages and terms could change, the people said.

Union, New Jersey-based Bed Bath & Beyond has seen losses spin out of control despite pursuing a turnaround of the flailing business. In an earnings release Jan. 9, it said its net loss widened to $393 million in the three months ended Nov. 26 and said it was considering “all strategic alternatives” to get back on financial track.

Last week, the retailer said those options included the possibility of bankruptcy, a warning that came after it withdrew a bond-swap offering.

Bed Bath & Beyond has been getting advice from law firm Kirkland & Ellis and investment bank Lazard Ltd.

Representatives for Lazard, Bed Bath & Beyond and Kirkland & Ellis did not immediately comment.

