Bectu Launches Unscripted TV Working Conditions Campaign – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: What started as a short open letter about working conditions in the UK unscripted sector has turned into a full-on campaign with backing from more than 1,000 people and the nation’s largest broadcasting union.

Off the back of the open letter signed by more than 1,000 TV industry workers in less than a week, Bectu has today launched a campaign to establish an agreed set of terms and better regulation of working practices for UK freelancers working across entertainment, docs and factual.

The union’s desire is to bring UK unscripted TV working conditions more in line with scripted, which recently saw a new deal brokered between Bectu and indie trade body Pact – although this took almost a year of negotiations.

Inspired by the open letter, which was penned by Inside The Worlds Toughest Forces producer-director Anna Collins, Bectu is calling for the standardization of employment conditions across the unscripted sector, including a maximum 10-hour working day on shoots, scheduled rest breaks and protections to ensure freelancer rates are not reduced to supplement production budgets. The open letter also called for a pre-agreed payment if a freelancer breaks contract through no fault of their own and changes to the rules around ‘prep and wrap’, which governs what happens before and after a shoot.

UK unscripted has long been seen as a working conditions wild west and the labor is majority freelance. But using drama and comedy gains as a blueprint, multiple pressure groups have sprung up in recent years seeking standardization and an end to poor working conditions. The likes of the Production is Broken group has recently been lobbying super-indies.

For too long, unscripted TV freelancers have “battled unsustainable working hours, insecure employment and struggled to maintain a work/life balance,” according to Bectu Head Philippa Childs.

She said the union will now engage with Pact, indies and UK broadcasters to “collaboratively tackle these issues and establish an agreed set of terms and conditions.”

Childs will be hoping the standardization doesn’t take as long as the scripted deal, which became a messy negotiation that at times spilled into the public sphere, but eventually ended in compromise. Bectu also recently contributed to a landmark framework to protect entertainment workers’ rights across the world.

Collins, who penned the open letter, said a “particularly bad experience with a production company last year” had inspired the move.

“I absolutely love my job, and I am always willing to put in additional hours when needed,” she added. “However, in such a casual working environment, it’s become common practice to exploit freelancers.”