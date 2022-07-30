Becky Hammon’s young son partied with the Aces after their WNBA Commissioner’s Cup win, then insisted he wasn’t up past his bedtime

Becky Hammon’s son, Cayden, sits with Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum during a press conference.Kamil Krzaczynski/NBAE via Getty Images

The Las Vegas Aces took down the Chicago Sky to win the 2022 Commissioner’s Cup.

Head coach Becky Hammon’s young son, Cayden, joined the team for celebrations in the locker room.

When Insider asked if he was up later than usual, Cayden insisted, “I go to bed later than this.”

The Las Vegas Aces celebrated hard after taking down the Chicago Sky on the road Tuesday night to win the second annual Commissioner’s Cup championship game.

And head coach Becky Hammon’s young son, Cayden, was right there partying alongside the stars.

The 7-year-old hopped into photos with the team as players hoisted the bronze Commissioner’s Cup trophy:

Cayden with the Aces.AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

He later joined the festivities in the locker room at Wintrust Arena as his mom and her players toasted to their win and danced the night away. In videos of the Aces’ post-game festivities, Cayden can be seen clutching a towel — which he confirmed he brought in anticipation of the champagne showers — while taking in the players’ shenanigans.

He was close by as mom popped what looked to be the first of many bottles:

And there he was again, watching as Hammon joined the players’ dance circle a little while later:

“Good thing you have glasses because it protects your eyes from the champagne,” Hammon told her son during the postgame press conference.

When Insider asked the budding coaching assistant whether he stayed up later than usual to celebrate with the team and partake in the postgame press conference, Cayden vehemently denied that he had missed his bedtime.

“I go to bed later than this,” Cayden said with a smirk at approximately 10:30 p.m. local time.

Hammon and her son, Cayden, share a laugh during a press conference.Kamil Krzaczynski/NBAE via Getty Images

The response prompted chuckles from the room and a shrug from his mom, who was sitting one seat away on the dais.

“You’re gonna put me on blast like that?!” she asked, cracking her son up in the process.

Check out the adorable interaction below:

