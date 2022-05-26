Becky Hammon says the WNBA’s assists leader 5 seasons running has the best court vision ‘I’ve ever seen’

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon.Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Becky Hammon offered serious praise of Chicago Sky superstar point guard Courtney Vandersloot.

The Las Vegas Aces head coach said Vandersloot has the best court vision “I’ve ever seen.”

Vandersloot has led the league in assists for five consecutive seasons and is on her way to a sixth.

Becky Hammon knows a good floor general when she sees one.

And according to the NBA assistant-turned-Las Vegas Aces head coach, Courtney Vandersloot is among the best there is.

“Vandersloot’s vision is the best I’ve ever seen,” Hammon told reporters after the Aces win on Monday. “I have a lot of respect for her.”

Courtney Vandersloot.AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Vandersloot, who has been the Chicago Sky’s point guard since 2011, has led the WNBA in assists for five years running. And though it’s still very early in the 2022 campaign, she’s well on her way to her sixth-straight season as the leagues’ top dime disher.

Should Vandersloot achieve the feat yet another time, she’ll tie WNBA legend Ticha Penicheiro — who dominated the backcourt for the now-defunct Sacramento Monarchs from the late 1990s through the 2000s — for most consecutive seasons as the WNBA’s assists leader.

“Her vision, the way she manipulates the game — controls the whole game — she’s really special,” Hammon said of Vandersloot. “I mean, she sees stuff that people don’t — you can’t teach what she sees.”

“You either got it or you don’t,” she added.

Chicago Sky head coach James Wade speaks to Vandersloot.AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Safe to say Vandersloot’s got it. And soon enough, the 12-year WNBA veteran may very well surpass Sue Bird as the league’s all-time leader in assists.

The 33-year-old currently sits 870 total assists behind the Seattle Storm superstar. Should she continue her unprecedented output as a facilitator — and Bird hang up her sneakers after this season, as expected — Vandersloot could sit atop the all-time assist column in just a handful of years.

But in the short term, the reigning WNBA champion is focused on securing the repeat in Chicago. The Sky started the season with a 3-2 record, but they’re poised to find some momentum now that most of their contributors have returned from overseas play.

Read the original article on Insider