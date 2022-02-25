Dane Moore: Doc Rivers on why Patrick Beverley wins everywhere he goes: “Because he’s crazy as hell. He’s one of my favorite guys. He’s literally crazy, in a positive way… He’ll do some crazy things on the floor that’ll drive you nuts as a coach, and his answer is ‘I’m just tryin to win’”

Source: Twitter @DaneMooreNBA

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Doc Rivers on why Patrick Beverley wins everywhere he goes:

“Because he’s crazy as hell. He’s one of my favorite guys. He’s literally crazy, in a positive way… He’ll do some crazy things on the floor that’ll drive you nuts as a coach, and his answer is ‘I’m just tryin to win’” – 6:49 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Doc Rivers on why Pat Beverley wins everywhere he goes: “Because he’s crazy as hell.” – 6:36 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

When asked why Patrick Beverley wins wherever he goes, Doc Rivers deadpans, “Because he’s crazy as hell.” – 6:35 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

ESPN published their Real Plus-Minus stat for the first time today. Here’s how the Wolves rank relative to the rest of the league when measured by that metric…

DLo: 18th

KAT: 30

Ant: 44

Beverley: 84

Vando: 112

McDaniels: 200

Nowell: 210

Reid: 229

Knight: 270

Beasley: 277 – 2:48 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Doc Rivers gives some insight on how he wants the rotation to look like heading into the playoffs #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/25/coa… via @SixersWire – 1:38 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Doc Rivers on implementing James Harden with 24 regular-season games to play: “This is a race now. … We’re gonna just have to figure it out on the fly. Speed dating. That’s what this is.” – 12:01 PM

Patrick Beverley @patbev21

Damn Memphis Grizz no dancing or talking crazzzy tonight huh 🤔 awwww ok Good Luck rest of the way – 10:56 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Doc Rivers reacts to Willie Cauley-Stein joining the team on a 10-day deal #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/24/doc… via @SixersWire – 8:52 PM

Story continues

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on the level of anticipation in regards to James Harden’s debut on Friday vs. the #Timberwolves: pic.twitter.com/pJ2Ule9mYp – 8:35 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Towns with 6 of the 19 Wolves shot attempts. Beverley with 7. Wolves are 6 of 19. Primed to get blown out. – 8:29 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Doc Rivers says the plan is for at least two of James Harden, Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey to be out on the court at all times, to ensure Philadelphia has consistent offensive threats out there at all times. – 6:54 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Doc Rivers recalls the 2008 Celtics title team in terms of getting big stars on the same page #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/22/doc… via @SixersWire – 9:05 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA column: Here’s our top-3 tandems in #Sixers’ history that Joel Embiid and James Harden could end up joining if their partnership goes as well as Daryl Morey and Doc Rivers hope (for subscribers): https://t.co/J2ilyhJg10 #76ers pic.twitter.com/r43QZh1uL2 – 8:15 PM

More on this storyline