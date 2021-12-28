Bebe Rexha shares insecurities about her weight on TikTok

Bebe Rexha isn’t feeling her best in her skin.

The “Me Myself & I” singer got candid on TikTok this week, explaining to her more than 7.1 million followers that she’s taken a step back from posting on social media due to feeling uncomfortable with her body.

“I think I am the heaviest I have ever been,” Rexha, who was near tears, said in the video. “I weighed myself just now and I don’t feel comfortable sharing the weight cause I feel embarrassed.”

The 32 year old added that she feels “disgusting” in her own body.

“I don’t feel good in my skin and when I don’t feel good, I don’t want to post,” she continued. “And that’s really honestly the reason I haven’t been posting in the last year or so as much as I used to.”

Singer Bebe Rexha says she feels “embarrassed” by her weight in a new TikTok. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Rexha has been an outspoken advocate for body acceptance. In 2019, she called out fashion designers who allegedly would not dress her for the Grammys because she was “too big.” She told Cosmopolitan of the experience, “You’re saying that all the women in the world that are a size 8 and up are not beautiful and they cannot wear your dresses … f**k you, I don’t want to wear your f***ing dresses.”

Earlier this year, she encouraged her followers to embrace all shapes and sizes by posting a body positive TikTok of herself dancing in lingerie.

“How much do you think I weigh? No one’s business,” she wrote in her video. “Cause I’m a bad bitch no matter what my weight. But let’s normalize 165 pounds.”

The “Break My Heart” artist also created a collection with the lingerie brand Adore Me, specifically designed to be inclusive of all body types. She told People, “I’m all about body positivity, inclusivity, and I was really excited to partner with a brand that really believes in that and has been pushing that for awhile. As a woman who wasn’t the cookie-cutter pop star, I hope to inspire women to love their bodies and feel beautiful at any size.”

While the two-time Grammy nominee may have felt insecure in her most recent TikTok, a new Instagram post on her Story suggests she’s in the process of hyping herself up. She shared the quote, “My New Year’s resolution is to stop wondering if I’m good enough for other people and start wondering if they’re good enough for me.”