‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Paramount+ Film Gets June Release Date, Drops First Trailer

Two of television’s most iconic idiots are back. “Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe,” a new animated feature film starring the ’90s MTV characters, is set to premiere on Paramount+ June 23.

The news was announced alongside the release of the official trailer for the film (see below), which sees Beavis and Butt-Head (both voiced by creator Mike Judge), on a space mission with NASA in 1998 (the year after the original series ended) and winding up in the year 2022. As the NSA and the U.S. government track them down, the two struggle to adjust to modern life, while retaining their childish sense of humor.

More from Variety

Originally created by Judge for the MTV animated anthology series “Liquid Television,” Beavis and Butt-Head are two teenage slackers who share an extreme libido and complete inability to attract women. The characters proved popular enough to launch their own spinoff series, which ran for 200 episodes across seven seasons. The show sees the pair embark on schemes, as well as mock music videos that frequently aired on MTV. The series launched another popular spin-off series “Daria,” starring the character voiced by Tracy Grandstaff, and was revived for an extra season in 2011.

Judge wrote and directed the film, and reprises his roles from the original series. Gary Cole, Chris Diamantopoulos, Nat Faxon, Brian Huskey, Chi McBride, Tig Notaro, Stephen Root, Andrea Savage, Martin Starr and Jimmy O. Yang play supporting cast members. Judge executive produces alongside Lew Morton, Mike Rotenberg and Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Ben Kalina, and Antonio Canobbio for Titmouse.

A special sneak peek clip of the series will debut at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday. In addition to the film, Paramount+ will roll out new “Beavis and Butt-Head” content over the rest of the year. The complete original series will be released on the streamer at an unconfirmed date, and a new revival series is expected to release by the end of the year.

Story continues

Watch the full trailer below.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.