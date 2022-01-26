Beauty queen Christine Kozlowski says husband was murdered

A former Miss Mississippi’s husband was fatally shot on an Alabama street — in front of the couple’s 2-year-old son, who was watching from their home, according to a report.

Former pageant queen Christine Kozlowski, 33, confirmed on social media that her husband, Thomas Hand Jr., 37, was fatally gunned down on Saturday in Montgomery as their son Roman was watching, The Sun reported.

“Thank you for all of the thoughts and prayers during this time of the passing of my husband Tommy Hand,” Kozlowski wrote on Facebook.

“I feel the love and support from everyone and just wanted to let everyone know that indeed Tommy was shot and killed last night on Texas Street in Montegomery (SIC) AL,” she wrote.

“I appreciate and welcome all of the messages, I’m just overwhelmed with all the questions and retelling of the details of what happened. I will at later date release more information to explain everything to everyone,” Kozlowski continued.

Police have charged 17-year-old Jerimiah Walker, of Montgomery, with capital murder in the shooting death, WSFA reported.

Authorities confirmed the shooting occurred in front of a child.

Christine Kozlowski, Thomas Hand, and their son Roman together in happier times. Facebook/Christine Kozlowski Han

No motive has been released for the murder.

The former beauty queen in her post also ensured the “loyal and cherished customers” of her late husband’s company, Hand Nutrition, that it “will continue to serve you guys and we ask that you stick with us as this will be our only means of support for our son and baby to be.

“We need your support now more than ever. We love you guys, the company will relocate to my hometown of Biloxi, Mississippi,” she wrote.

Kozlowski competed as Miss Mississippi at the Miss American competition in 2009. Facebook/Christine Kozlowski Han

Meanwhile, Kozlowski’s sister, Danielle Kozlowski, has launched a GoFundMe page to raise money that would “serve as a savings account” for the boy, Roman, and the couple’s future child.

“As many of you have seen, they have my soon-to-be 3 year old nephew, Roman, and have just announced that their new addition is on the way,” Danielle wrote on Facebook.

“In this time, with everyone wanting to help, Christine can only think of her babies and their future. She wants all funds raised by this fundraiser to function as a savings for Roman and his new baby brother/sister,” she added.

As of Wednesday morning, the fundraiser raised over $26,320. Its initial goal was $3,000.

Christine was 19 when she competed in the Miss America pageant for Mississippi in Las Vegas in January 2009 and won the swimsuit competition, The US Sun reported.

At the time, she was reportedly pursuing a master’s degree in nutrition and dietetics at the University of Southern Mississippi.