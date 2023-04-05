“Beautiful Day In NY, 70 Degrees & Sunny With A Chance Of Jail,” Says Colbert – The Hamden Journal

After Donald Trump was indicted with 34 felony charges, the late-night show hosts had a field day poking fun at the former U.S. president.

Stephen Colbert started off his Late Show monologue by talking about the weather in the Big Apple.

“It was an absolutely beautiful day here in New York,” he said. “70 degrees and sunny with a chance of jail.”

Over on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, the show’s host said, “It is a great day to be in New York City… Well, unless you’re one person.”

Fallon then followed up by saying, “Today, history was made in New York City as former president Trump became the first U.S. president to ever be arrested and face criminal charges. Trump made history [and] the only good news for Trump in Florida all the history books have been thrown out.”

NBC’s late-night show also had some jokes with a meme that read, “Trump looks like he’s watching another table at Applebee’s get their food first.”

Jimmy Kimmel tweeted out, “When all your dads end up in jail,” along with a photo of Jared Kushner. Kushner’s father pleaded guilty to 18 counts of illegal campaign contributions, tax evasion, and witness tampering and was sentenced to prison for two years.

Seth Meyers dedicated his “A Closer Look” segment to the former president poking fun at a photo of Trump in court looking like “this was the first time in his life anything has ever dawned on him.”

The late-night show host also noted the lack of crowd from his followers in the Manhattan court who were seemingly “outnumbered by both reporters and pigeons.” Meyers also took a swipe at Marjorie Taylor Green saying she “showed up to scream and shout like a lunatic — something only a tourist from Georgia would think gets her attention in New York City.” He joked about George Santos’ lies alleging the U.S. representative claimed to be the one that “had sex with Stormy Daniels.”

Meyers had Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as a guest and said it was a coincidence as she had been booked weeks in advance. While she was there, the U.S. representative was asked for her reaction regarding Trump’s arraignment.

“I think I had always felt that something might happen,” she said. Honestly, if something did, I would’ve thought it would be something like this, around [the] falsification of business documents or some sort of charge that has to do with documentation or finances.”

Ocasio-Cortez added that her father worked in the construction industry and since she was a kid, “no one knew [Trump] better than New Yorkers and people would’ve thought this is what he would’ve been in for before he was president.”

The U.S. representative said all this was about “due process” and the law should apply to everyone.