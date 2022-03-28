Beats Solo3 wireless headphones are on sale at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

These iconic headphones sound as great as they look.

Ready to truly tune into your tunes? If you haven’t experienced the pure joy that comes with using wireless headphones, now’s your chance to save big on one of the best pairs on the market. Amazon has the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones on sale for $131, down from $200 — that’s a cool 34 percent off.

Fold the Beats Solo3 up and fit it in your bag. (Photo: Beats)

The Beats Solo3 headphones sync to just about any smartphone or laptop via Bluetooth, plus they get up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge. This means you don’t have to be tethered to your device, but still get a solid stream of music and podcasts for nearly two days. This is impressive, considering that most wireless headphones tap out after about 30 hours.

“The Beats Solo3 is absolutely the best headset I’ve ever owned,” raved a five-star shopper. “I’ve had many headsets over the years to do my job. Now that I’m changing careers and moving into online teaching I need a headset that is of very high-quality sound with the ability to send and receive calls and to be wireless…Beats Solo3 fits the bill. It is exceptionally comfortable to wear for many hours at a time. The battery life is phenomenal.”

If you’re an Apple iPhone user, you can pair your iOS device automatically with the tech giant’s built-in W1 technology for instant sync. This is the same technology used for all Apple AirPods to seamlessly pair mobile device to headphones, as soon as you turn them on.

The headphones are comfortable to wear for long periods of time, thanks to their cushioned ear cups and adjustable fit. The Beats Solo3 also come with a handy carrying case, so your headphones won’t get scratched or damaged when not in use.

Grab these while you can.

