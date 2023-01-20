Beat-up box of ‘Important Doc’s’ was out in open at Joe Biden’s house, laptop reveals

This can’t really be where Joe Biden kept classified documents he took from the White House — or can it?

A box labeled “Important Doc’s + Photos” was left unsealed on a table ahead of a child’s birthday party in the Delaware home where the 80-year-old president has been discovered to have stashed sensitive government records, a photo from his son’s laptop, discovered by The Post Friday reveals.

Another image on the infamous laptop reveals that Hunter Biden apparently made more than 160 trips to the sprawling, lakeside house in just 52 days during the same time he was involved in controversial business dealings with a Chinese energy conglomerate — and while the home contained the discovered classified documents.

During one visit, the first son — who has a history of drug and alcohol addictions — texted “Mom,” aka first lady Jill Biden, hours after midnight and asked “R u awake.”

“Open the door plz” he added at 2:37 a.m. on March 8, 2017, according to a screenshot of the exchange.

After she responded, “Ok,” Hunter Biden wrote back, “My key fell off in the house. Ughhh I’m sorry.”

Three days later, on March 11, 2017, Hunter Biden, 52, documented the preparations for his namesake nephew’s birthday party at his parents’ secluded, six-bedroom house in Wilmington, Del.

Photos from Hunter Biden’s laptop showed the box containing the classified docs open on a table in the house. Classified documents were found in a box labelled “Important Doc’s + Photos.”

The event took place a little more than a week after Page Six exclusively revealed that the troubled first son was having an affair with his widowed sister-in-law, Hallie Biden, following the death of his brother, Beau Biden, from brain cancer in 2015.

A screenshot of text messages shows Hunter Biden invited the three daughters he shares with his wife to the party “at nana/pops.”

He was rebuffed, however, by the youngest, Maisy Biden, who wrote, “We are not ready to see adults yet.”

Images from Hunter Biden’s laptop show an array of family photos spread out on a dining table surrounded by chairs hours before the gathering, as well as a white cardboard file box with brown packing tape on it.

The documents were in a garage that housed Biden’s prized 1967 convertible Corvette Stingray.

Biden has spent over 100 days at his Delaware residence since taking office.



But the lid — which was covered with the words “Important Doc’s + Photos” written in black — had been opened and was ajar in the shot Hunter Biden snapped.

While it’s unknown what was actually in the box, reports have suggested Joe Biden may have taken the White House documents for use in writing his memoir, “Promise Me, Dad,” which was published in November 2017.

Another snapshot from later in the day shows his nephew sitting in front of a rectangular cake covered with white icing and burning candles as Joe Biden stood to the side and tilted it toward the camera.

President Biden has been engulfed in controversy since CBS News reported on Jan. 9 that the US Justice Department was looking into how classified documents from his time as vice president wound up at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington DC.

President Biden’s lawyers alerted the feds to the discovery on Nov. 2, six days before the midterm elections, but it wasn’t made public until sources spilled the beans to CBS.

Hunter Biden was seen posing in his dad’s car in this 2017 snap.

Since then, the White House has said that more classified documents were found during follow-up searches of the garage and library at Biden’s Wilmington home.

The president admitted Thursday that “a handful of documents were filed in the wrong place” but denied any wrongdoing.

“I think you’re gonna find there’s nothing there. I have no regrets. I’m following what the lawyers have told me they want me to do. That’s exactly what we’re doing. There’s no there there,” he said.

Earlier this week, the Washington Free Beacon published four July 2017 photos from Hunter Biden’s laptop that showed him behind the wheel of his dad’s prized 1967 convertible Corvette Stingray, which the president keeps in the same garage where he stored some classified documents.

Biden had insisted that garage was a secure location in an exchange with a reporter last week.

Photos from Hunter Biden’s laptop made waves after being discovered in 2020.

“Classified materials next to your Corvette? What were you thinking?” Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked Biden.

“My Corvette is in a locked garage, OK? So it’s not like they’re sitting out on the street,” Biden replied, seeming to brush off the significance of the discovery.

“So it was in a locked garage?” Doocy persisted.

“Yes, as well as my Corvette,” Biden claimed.

A video clip posted by Joe Biden’s campaign in August 2020 showed the then-candidate showing off the green muscle car, which he backed into the garage next to a pile of boxes that held some of the papers at issue.

Meanwhile, an April 6, 2017, screenshot of “Frequent Locations” from Hunter Bidend’s iPhone listed 162 visits to “Home” since Feb. 14 of that year, with a circle on the map appearing to correspond with the site of his parents’ Wilmington house.

Emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop that were first revealed by The Post in October 2020 show that he got involved with the China Energy Fund Committee in September 2016 when he scored a $1 million retainer fee to represent a company official accused of bribery, even though he had no experience as a criminal defense lawyer.

Emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop revealed that the president’s son was doing business with China Energy Fund Committee.

Other emails revealed that Hunter Biden later pursued a lucrative deal with CEFC that he described as “interesting for me and my family,” with a May 13, 2017, email alluding to plans for him to hold a 10% stake “for the big guy.”

One of Hunter Biden’s former business associates, Tony Bobulinkski, has alleged that “the big guy” is President Biden, who’s denied even discussing his son’s business dealings.

In October 2020, Bobulinkski publicly accused Joe Biden of lying about that, saying, “I have firsthand knowledge about this because I directly dealt with the Biden family, including Joe Biden.”

Bobulinski said he was introduced to Joe Biden at a California hotel on May 2, 2017, when “we discussed the Bidens’ history, the Biden family’s plans with the Chinese, with which he was plainly familiar, at least at a high level.”

Neither the White House nor lawyers for Hunter Biden immediately returned requests for comment Friday.