Bears WR N’Keal Harry appears to have suffered significant leg injury during Saturday’s practice

The Chicago Bears appear to have their first significant injury of training camp. Wide receiver N’Keal Harry suffered what appears to be a significant leg injury during Saturday’s practice.

According to reporters in attendance, Harry was helped off the field by teammates and trainers about midway through practice. Zack Pearson believes it’s an ankle injury.

The Bears traded a 2023 seventh-round pick to the New England Patriots for Harry, who has been competing for a roster spot at wide receiver. So far, Harry has made some impressive catches and looked to be involved in the run game, especially his blocking.

Outside of Darnell Mooney, the receivers room is wide open. The competition at wideout has brought out the best in several players, including Harry. Harry had a good chance to earn a roster spot — and compete for playing time — before he was injured. Hopefully the injury isn’t as significant as it first appeared.

Head coach Matt Eberflus is scheduled to speak soon, where we should get an update.

