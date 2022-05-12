Bears visit Ford Field on Week 17

It’s NFL schedule release day, which means the 2022 regular season schedule is slowly leaking out. While the NFL plans to announce the schedule at 8 p.m., some games on the schedule will be leaked throughout the day, including some Detroit Lions games.

This story will be updated as those games are revealed:

11:55 a.m.: Week 17 vs. Bears

The Lions will ring in the new year by hosting the Chicago Bears in a Jan. 1 game, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The Lions will have at multiple holiday games this season. Along with their New Year’s Day tilt at Ford Field, they host their annual Thanksgiving game, and Week 16 of the NFL season falls on Christmas weekend.

The NFL already has announced its Christmas Day game this year, the Los Angeles Rams against the Denver Broncos, but most other games that weekend will be played on Christmas Eve.

Last year, the Lions lost twice to the Bears, including 16-14 on Thanksgiving.

—Dave Birkett

10:33 a.m.: Week 5 at Patriots

The Patriot Way has (thankfully) left town, but the Lions will get a reminder of what they don’t miss this fall when they visit former head coach Matt Patricia and the New England Patriots in early October, according to the Boston Herald.

Patricia came to Detroit from New England in 2018 and was fired after three miserable seasons. He holds a prominent but mysterious role on the Patriots coaching staff, serving as some combination of offensive line coach and offensive coordinator who signs his name to contracts and perhaps is being groomed to take over for Bill Belichick one day.

The Lions beat the Patriots in 2018, but lost in their last trip to Foxboro four years earlier.

—Dave Birkett

9:05 a.m.: Opener vs. Eagles

The Detroit Lions will open the 2022 season at home against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to the Philadelphia Inquirier.

The Lions, coming off a 3-13-1 season, are opening their season at Ford Field for the third straight year and the fifth time in six seasons. They have not won their opener since beating the Arizona Cardinals, 35-23, in Week 1 of the 2017 season.

Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds, right, celebrates his TD catch with receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown during the first half on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Ford Field.

The Eagles, coming off a 9-8 season, are one of five playoff teams on the Lions’ schedule this fall. They handed the Lions their worst loss of the season last year, 44-6, at Ford Field.

According to PackersCentral.com, the Lions will close the season in Green Bay against the Packers.

The Lions have played the Packers in the final game of the regular season five of the past six years, going 3-2 in those games. The Lions beat the Packers in Week 18 last year, 37-30, when Green Bay rested MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers and most other key starters in the second half.

—Dave Birkett

2022 Detroit Lions schedule

This will update as leaks come in. All times, TV information is to be announced.

Week 1: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Week 2: TBA

Week 3: TBA

Week 4: TBA

Week 5: at New England Patriots

Week 6: TBA

Week 7: TBA

Week 8: TBA

Week 9: TBA

Week 10: TBA

Week 11: TBA

Week 12: TBA

Week 13: TBA

Week 14: TBA

Week 15: TBA

Week 16: TBA

Week 17: vs. Chicago Bears

Week 18: at Green Bay Packers

