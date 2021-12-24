Nick Foles will lead the Chicago Bears on Sunday in Seattle.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy said Friday that Foles will start after usual starting quarterback Justin Fields and backup Andy Dalton were both ruled out with injuries.

The start will mark Foles’ first game action this season with the Bears.

Fields injured his ankle early in Chicago’s 17-9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings last week. He finished out the game, and went 26-of-39 for 285 yards with one touchdown, though he’s been listed as questionable ever since.

Dalton, who was just activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, is still dealing with a groin injury.

So that leaves Foles to take charge on Sunday at Lumen Field.

The 32-year-old has not played yet this season in Chicago. He threw for 1,852 yards and 10 touchdowns with eight interceptions in nine games last season with the Bears.

