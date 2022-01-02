The Chicago Bears are expected to part ways with head coach Matt Nagy after this season, which is something that’s been assumed for awhile now. But while there wasn’t confirmation before now, that’s changed heading into the final two weeks of the 2021 season.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Bears are “primed to have a new head coach for the 2022 season” and are “expected to begin its search Nagy’s successor after Week 18.”

The Bears have never fired a head coach midseason, and that trend doesn’t appear to be changing this year. Even as Nagy’s future is sealed at this point.

After that, the Bears brass will hold discussions, and the likely outcome is that they will move on from Nagy, sources say. According to those in the building, Nagy has been business as usual, not making his future a major topic of conversation and focusing only on his team closing out the season the right way. There are factors he can handle, and factors he can’t, and he has been focused on those that he can.

While the assumption has always been Nagy would be out at season’s end, there could be other changes coming to the Bears organization. There have been numerous reports about a potential restructuring within the Bears front office, which could include a new role for GM Ryan Pace and President/CEO Ted Phillips stepping away from football operations.

Right now, the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars are the only current coaching vacancies. But there aren’t expected to be a lot of openings after this season.

Rapoport mentioned the Denver Broncos (Vic Fangio) and Minnesota Vikings (Mike Zimmer) as some potential vacancies, although nothing is set in stone.

Follow The Bears Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

List

Everything to know about Matt Nagy’s impending firing, coaching search and potential changes within Bears front office

View 8 items