Bears signing Jerry Tillery would fit with Ryan Poles’ early rebuild plan

Ryan Poles has been consistent early in his tenure as the Bears’ general manager. He has stuck to his long-term vision while searching high and low for young talent that either needs a second chance or could be a diamond in the rough.

The Bears traded for N’Keal Harry in the offseason, claimed Alex Leatherwood off waivers after training camp, and added Chase Claypool at the trade deadline.

All three players are high draft picks who either needed a fresh start and/or had underperformed early in their careers. Bringing them to Chicago was a bet on talent.

The Bears could make another similar move Monday when defensive tackle Jerry Tillery hits waivers.

On Friday, the Los Angeles Chargers waived Tillery, a 2019 first-round pick. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports multiple teams were interested in trading for Tillery at the deadline, so the Notre Dame product is expected to be claimed off waivers come Monday.

Tillery, 26, started 29 of 54 games with the Chargers through three-plus seasons, recording 106 tackles and 10.5 sacks.

The Chargers’ decision to release Tillery was a curious one given their lack of depth on the interior defensive line, but general manager Tom Telesco said it was in “the best interest of the team and player” to part ways.

At 6-foot-6, 296 pounds, Tillery has the height, length, and athleticism to be a versatile, top-end interior defensive lineman. According to MockDraftable, Tillery ranked in the 97th percentile in height, 79th percentile in arm length, and 82nd percentile in the 20-yard shuffle among defensive line prospects in the 2019 class.

The measurables are there, but the consistency and production haven’t been, especially in the run game. Tillery has flashed as a pass rusher but has struggled to be a good run defender.

Tillery played on the same defensive line with current Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones, so Poles will have someone’s brain to pick should he be interested.

The Bears are in the business of taking low-risk chances on former top picks who have underperformed. Tillery fits that bill.

