Bears sign LB DeMarquis Gates, waive LB Christian Albright with injury designation

The Chicago Bears have signed linebacker DeMarquis Gates and waived rookie linebacker Christian Albright with an injury designation, the team announced Saturday.

Gates is a former undrafted free agent by the Cleveland Browns in 2018, but he was cut later that same summer. He’s had NFL stops in Cleveland (2018), Washington (2019) and Minnesota (2020). Gates also appeared in the AAF (Memphis Express, 2019), XFL (Houston Roughnecks, 2020), CFL (Saskatchewan Roughriders, 2021) and most recently the USFL (Birmingham Stallions, 2022).

Last season in the USFL, Gates had 68 tackles, 6.5 sacks, an interception, 2 forced fumbles and a fumble recovery en route to a championship with the Stallions.

Albright, who signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent this offseason, left Monday’s training camp practice with an injury. In five years at Ball State, Albright totaled 260 tackles, 33.5 tackles-for-loss, 16.5 sacks, 2 interceptions, 13 pass breakups, 9 forced fumbles and 3 fumbles recoveries.

List

10 takeaways from third padded practice at Bears training camp

View 10 items

List

6 standouts from Friday’s Bears training camp practice

View 6 items

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire