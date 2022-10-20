Bears shopping Robert Quinn ahead of trade deadline

Report: Bears shopping Robert Quinn before deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears front office is shopping veteran Robert Quinn ahead of the NFL trade deadline (Nov. 1), according to a report from the Washington Post.

Quinn, 32, is going into his 12th season in the league and his third with the Bears. He signed a five-year deal with the Bears in 2020.

The news of the team fishing offers for Quinn shouldn’t come as a major surprise, given the state of the team’s rebuild plus Quinn’s suboptimal play so far this season.

He has one sack and two quarterback hits through six weeks. He also has one of the lowest win rates on the defensive line.

One anonymous NFL general manager told the Washington Post the Bears will have to eat Quinn’s contract to make any trade happen.

If traded, the Bears will likely get little to no return. Quinn is on the wrong side of 30, in the midst of a below-average season and hanging onto a large contract.

Quinn will make around $12.8 million this year and the Bears will inherit an equal amount of dead cap if he’s traded. They will be billed a little over $4 million of dead cap in 2022 and $8 million in 2023.

The Bears currently have the third-most dead cap in the league with a debt of $63 million. They are expected to have nearly $100 million in cap space this upcoming offseason.

The rumors of Quinn’s status on the roster have gone through peaks and valleys. Over the summer, the Bears shocked the world when they came to the consensus of keeping him on the team.

Most pundits thought the Khalil Mack trade and the departures of Allen Robinson, Akiem Hicks and Eddie Goldman meant Quinn was next on the chopping block.

Nevertheless, he stayed, and simultaneously expressed expectation to remain a Bear.

“I’ve been traded twice,’’ Quinn said in late July. ‘‘You get tired of moving. I thought I did a good job last year, but I guess I’ll just continue to try to reprove myself. I expect to be here. But I guess if not — well, that’s out of my control. I’m just going to take it day by day and have fun here with the guys and just let life take its course.”

