Bears QB Justin Fields won’t play vs. Jets; Nathan Peterman to start

Nov 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) walks off the field with medical personnel after a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

As the Jets’ Week 12 matchup against the Bears draws closer, Chicago will be without their top two quarterbacks on the depth chart.

The Bears announced Saturday afternoon that they have elevated veteran quarterback Nathan Peterman from their practice squad, and now Peterman will be forced into a start. Justin Fields was officially ruled out with a shoulder injury, and while former Jet Trevor Siemian was in line to make the start, he injured his oblique in warmups at MetLife Stadium, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Field suffered a shoulder injury in the team’s 27-24 loss last week to the Falcons.

“We’re preparing for [Fields],” Robert Saleh told reporters Friday. “If he plays, we’ll hit him. If he doesn’t play, we will do our best to hit the next guy.”

After a letdown performance against the New England Patriots last week, the Jets look to bounce back and pick up a win at home and improve their record to 7-4. With the Patriots’ loss on Thanksgiving, the Jets hold onto the No. 7 seed in the AFC playoff picture.

The Jets had their own quarterback issues this week. After Zach Wilson’s poor performance against New England, and in the postgame conference, New York decided to bench their first-round pick in favor of Mike White.