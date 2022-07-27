Bears place Roquan Smith on physically unable to perform list to open training camp

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the start of training camp, and there are no shortage of storylines to watch. One of those includes linebacker Roquan Smith’s contract situation, which was expected to hold him out of practice.

The Bears announced that Smith was placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, which is for players who have football-related injuries and are unable to practice.

When general manager Ryan Poles met with the media on Tuesday, he explained that there were some moves coming ahead of Wednesday’s practice. Here’s a quick breakdown of each move the Bears made ahead of the first practice of training camp.

LB Roquan Smith placed on PUP list

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Bears placed Smith on the PUP list, which means he’s unable to practice. It’s safe to assume Smith probably doesn’t have an injury, but it’s a possible loophole as the two sides work on hammering out a new deal. Being on the PUP list enables Smith to still attend meetings and be a part of the team without practicing. Plus, it would help Smith avoid any fines for not participating in camp.

DE Sam Kamara placed on PUP list

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

The Bears are placed defensive end Sam Kamara on the PUP list to open training camp. While Robert Quinn, Trevis Gipson and Al-Quadin Muhammad will be the top options off the edge, there are a couple of roster spots up for grabs. It’s not encouraging for Kamara, who’s looking to earn a spot on the roster.

S Dane Cruikshank placed on NFI list

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears placed safety Dane Cruikshank on the non-football injury (NFI) list, which is for players who suffered an injury outside of practice or team-related activities. They can come off the list at any time after being cleared. Cruikshank is expected to be key depth at safety and a valuable special teams contributor.

S Michael Joseph placed on NFI list

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears placed another safety in Michael Joseph on the NFI list to open training camp. Joseph, who’s played both safety and cornerback, faces an uphill battle in earning a roster spot in a deep safety group. We’ll see how quickly he can rebound from his injury and try to push for a roster spot.

WR Tajae Sharpe placed on NFI list

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Rounding out the flurry of roster moves, the Bears placed wide receiver Tajae Sharpe on the NFI list to start camp. With three roster spots up for grabs behind the likes of Darnell Mooney, Byron Pringle and Velus Jones Jr., Sharpe was someone who needed a strong camp to push for a roster spot. This setback isn’t encouraging for the veteran.

