Bears pick Tyree Wilson in first round

We are less than two weeks away from the NFL Draft. A lot has changed since the Bears locked up the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. Obviously, they’ve traded that pick away since then, but over the course of the following months perceptions around many prospects have changed, too. Coaches, scouts and GMs have shuttled around the country to watch prospect showcases, like the Senior Bowl, the combine and pro days at universities from coast to coast. Teams have also met with dozens of players to get to know them better on a personal level. At the end, draft boards get built and teams decide how they really value each player. Some guys move up, some guys move down. Soon, we’ll see where they all land.

As always, these mock drafts aren’t an attempt to accurately predict what will happen when the picks start coming in for real on Apr. 27. That’s impossible. These mock drafts are meant to be a fun way to introduce fans to a wide variety of NFL prospects. So please, enjoy.

NO. 9: TYREE WILSON – DEFENSIVE LINEMAN – TEXAS TECH

There are surprises in each and every draft, and the Bears feel fortunate to start with one in 2023. Wilson is a physical dynamo who blends length, power and speed to pressure opposing QBs. Wilson also has the positional versatility that Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles covet, since he can line up inside and outside. Over the past two seasons, Wilson had 14 sacks and 87 total pressures, and many believe he’s still an ascending player. The Bears don’t walk, they run their card in to select Wilson when he drops to them.

NO. 53: STEVE AVILA – OFFENSIVE LINEMAN – TEXAS CHRISTIAN

Poles and Eberflus bring in another player with significant experience playing multiple positions. Avila started at least one game at every position on the line at TCU, except for left tackle. In Chicago he’ll settle in somewhere on the interior. Avila is known for being an immovable anchor in pass pro, and didn’t give up a single sack over 26 games in 2022 and 2021.

NO. 61: TULI TUIPULOTU – DEFENSIVE LINEMAN – USC

Are you sensing a theme? Tuipulotu lined up all over the defensive line over his time at SC, so once again the Bears nab a versatile player. His 13.5 sacks last year ranked in the nation behind Will Anderson’s 14, but he was equally effective against the run with 22 TFLs, so he can be the true backfield disruptor the Bears need. But the biggest reason the Bears like Tuipulotu enough to take him with a second-round pick is his relentless motor.

NO. 64: ZACH CHARBONNET – RUNNING BACK – UCLA

After hitting Texas twice in a row, the Bears go back to L.A. for another pick. Poles and Eberflus snag Charbonnet because Charbonnet reminds them of David Montgomery. The two backs are nearly the same size (Charbonnet: 6’0”, 214 lbs; Montgomery: 5’11”, 224 lbs) and play a similar game. Like Montgomery, Charbonnet relies on his strength, contact balance and elusiveness to rack up yards, not breakaway speed. He’s an effective pass catcher out of the backfield, and is dependable in pass protection. Charbonnet’s style complements Khalil Herbert well and ensures the Bears have a well-rounded running back room.

NO. 103: DARIUS RUSH – CORNERBACK – SOUTH CAROLINA

The Bears are drawn to Rush because of his measurables. His blend of speed (4.36 40-yard dash) and length (33 ⅜ in. arms) are truly unparalleled in this class. Rush projects as a good scheme fit, too, with experience playing in 4-3 zone defense at South Carolina. Over the past two seasons, Rush showed off some ball skills with three interceptions, 18 PBUs and one forced fumble.

NO. 133: MORO OJOMO – DEFENSIVE LINE – TEXAS

After snagging a couple of serious pass rushers, the Bears add a defensive lineman who should help shore up the run defense. Ojomo, once again, is a positionally versatile player who lined up inside and outside, but he could be best as an edge-setting defensive end. He can shed blocks to either make the play on rushes that come his way, or turn ball carriers back into the teeth of the defense.

NO. 136: IVAN PACE – LINEBACKER – CINCINNATI

The Bears loaded up on linebackers in free agency, but that won’t stop them from using a middle-round pick to both add depth to the position, and build towards the future. The knock on Pace is that he’s too small for the position, but he can play. It’s a similar situation with Jack Sanborn. Many thought he didn’t have the physical traits to play in the NFL, but the Bears like him because he’s simply a good football player. Pace was also a standout during the Senior Bowl, and we know Poles values strong performances there, in particular. He racked up 10 tackles in the Senior Bowl and was named the game’s MVP.

NO. 148: CORY TRICE – CORNERBACK – PURDUE

Trice fits into the Bears program as an excellent tackler. His 5.3% missed tackle rate was tied for 25th best in the nation among all cornerbacks with at least 250 run defense snaps last year, per PFF. Trice is tall and long, and uses his size well to break up plays. He only played two games in 2021 due to injury, and 2020 was limited for everyone in the Big Ten due to COVID-19, but in 24 games between 2022 and 2019, Trice produced five interceptions and 16 passes defended.

NO. 218: JOSH WHYLE – TIGHT END – CINCINNATI

Experts believe Whyle projects better as a pass-catching tight end than an inline blocker, but that’s just fine for what the Bears need. Whyle can line up in the slot in 12 personnel sets, which presents opposing defenses with matchup problems. In three seasons as a major contributor for the Bearcats, Whyle racked up 86 catches for 1,011 yards and 15 touchdowns.

NO. 258: ALEX PALCZEWSKI – RIGHT TACKLE – ILLINOIS

The Bears found an offensive tackle diamond in the rough last year, when they drafted Braxton Jones in the fifth round and he ended up starting every single game at left tackle. They hope they did it again when they select Palczewski with the second-to-last pick. Palczewski is one of the most experienced prospects in NCAA history, as he tied an FBS record with 65 starts over his college career. He didn’t participate in the NFL Combine, but if he had his 4.58 short shuttle一 which measures lateral quickness and acceleration一 would’ve been sixth-best among all incoming offensive linemen. Oh, and he’s a certified Local Guy who grew up in Mount Prospect.

