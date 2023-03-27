Bears pick Bijan Robinson at No. 9

NFL Network mock draft has Bears picking Bijan Robinson originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

We are smack dab in the middle of Mock Draft Season, so most NFL conversations revolve around placing players in tiers and predicting where everyone will land. For the Bears, most of the talk has focused on offensive linemen and defensive linemen. Trenches, trenches and trenches. Considering the Bears defense had the fewest sacks (20) and Justin Fields was tied with Russell Wilson for most-sacked QB (55), it makes sense. Both lines clearly need an infusion of young talent.

But what if Ryan Poles goes in a different direction with the No. 9 pick in the draft?

That’s exactly what happened in NFL Network’s latest mock draft. Chad Reuter suggests the Bears could go with running back Bijan Robinson, one of the most exciting incoming players.

“I don’t blame teams avoiding running backs in the top 10 because of how many injuries occur at the positionー but the Bears could make an exception for Robinson,” Reuter wrote. “His combination of power, speed, shiftiness and receiving ability make him a potential star in the Christian McCaffrey mold. Signing D’Onta Foreman does not take the Bears out of the running for this all-around offensive threat.”

RELATED: 5 RBs Bears may draft to complement Khalil Herbert

Reuter invoked McCaffrey as a comp in his mock draft. Other draft experts have said Robinson is the most dynamic running back in the draft since Saquon back in 2018. Barkley was drafted with the No. 2 overall pick, and McCaffery went at No. 8 in 2017, but since then spending big draft capital on running backs has fallen out of style. Instead, GMs have invested more in “premium” positions like offensive tackle, pass rushers, cornerbacks, and of course quarterbacks. It’s a passing league now, and salary cap distributions reflect that.

If Poles does draft Robinson it would undeniably be fun to watchー and it would add to the Bears’ strengths. Last year, the Bears led the NFL in rushing yards, largely thanks to Fields’ playmaking and Khalil Herbert’s phenomenal 5.7 YPC average. Adding Robinson to that mix would make the Bears an even more formidable force on the ground. Considering the Bears needs across the roster, including at those “premium” positions, it feels unlikely that Poles would use a top-10 pick on a running back like Robinson.

Story continues

The NFL draft begins Apr. 27.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.