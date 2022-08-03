Bears OT Teven Jenkins breaks his silence on social media

Bears offensive tackle Teven Jenkins has been noticeably absent from training camp. He’s now missed five straight practices after being in attendance for the first one last Wednesday.

Head coach Matt Eberflus said last week that Jenkins is “working through something with trainers,” an indication that he might be dealing with a minor injury.

But there was an interesting development this week from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who reported that the Bears have been fielding calls involving trade talks with Jenkins. And there’s been plenty of interest.

The whole situation has everyone wondering what exactly is going on with Jenkins.

Jenkins finally broke his silence about the whole situation — on Twitter.

“I’m good don’t believe everything you read,” he tweeted in response to a fan checking in on him.

The whole “don’t believe everything you read” thing might have to do with a report that surfaced about Jenkins clashing with the coaching staff and questions about his maturity.

“From what I’m hearing, it’s not a serious injury,” said ESPN 1000 and NBC Sports Chicago’s David Kaplan. “What I’m hearing is that there’s a high level of disconnect between Teven and the new coaching staff, especially Chris Morgan, the new offensive line coach.”

Jenkins has had a disappointing two seasons in Chicago, where he missed all of training camp last summer with a back injury that required surgery. Now, he’s on track to miss his sixth practice when Wednesday’s practice kicks off as he deals with something unknown.

