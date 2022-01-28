We’re inching closer and closer to the Chicago Bears hiring an offensive coordinator for new head coach Matt Eberflus, and it looks like their top candidate has been revealed.

After reports surfaced Friday morning that the Bears were interested in Green Bay Packers passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy, it now appears an offer has been made.

According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Bears have offered the position to Getsy, clearing the way for the young offensive mind to make the trip south to Chicago.

Getsy has spent his entire pro coaching career with the Packers, serving in a variety of roles on the offensive side of the ball. He joined the organization in 2014 as a quality control coach. From there, he’s coached the wide receivers and quarterbacks before being elevated to the passing game coordinator in 2020.

He left the organization for one season to become the offensive coordinator and receivers coach for the Mississippi State Bulldogs in 2018, before returning to Green Bay the following year.

The 37-year old coach certainly knows what good offenses look like, having spent his time with players such as Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams. Rodgers won the MVP in 2020 and could be winning the award again this season. Adams, meanwhile, began to flourish in 2016 under Getsy’s watch, before he became arguably the best receiver in the league.

Getsy would be an excellent coach for Justin Fields and a Bears offense that is looking to improve in nearly every area after a disastrous few seasons under former head coach Matt Nagy.

In addition to Getsy, the Bears have also been linked to Pep Hamilton for their offensive coordinator opening. You have to wonder if a Getsy (offensive coordinator) and Hamilton (QB coach/passing game coordinator) combination could be a possibility.

List

8 candidates for Bears offensive coordinator under Matt Eberflus

View 8 items

List

What’s being said about new Bears head coach Matt Eberflus

View 17 items