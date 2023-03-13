Bears make big move, reportedly sign LB T.J. Edwards to three-year deal

The Chicago Bears made their first big move just 15 minutes into the legal tampering period on Monday, reportedly signing former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the deal is for $19.5 million over three years with $12 million in guaranteed money. Edwards is a top free agent linebacker who had 159 tackles total tackles in 2022, with 10 tackles for loss, plus two sacks and seven pass breakups.

[Free bracket contests for both tourneys | Printable Men’s | Women’s]

For the Bears, this signing immediately fills one of their needs. But overall, this is the start of an offseason in Chicago that could be filled with franchise-altering moves. After quarterback Justin Fields showed off his immense talent during the lost 2022 season, they’re in the market for upgrades around the gridiron so Fields can have the support he needs.

And all this seems for real this time. The Bears don’t appear to be making promises they can’t or don’t intend to keep. Their move to sign Edwards comes just three days after the Bears traded their No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers, in exchange for a number of picks and wide receiver DJ Moore. They really appear serious about putting all their chips on Fields and getting him weapons he can use on the field.

Edwards was a huge success with the Eagles, but now the 26-year-old can return home to Chicago and play for the team he grew up rooting (and tailgating) for.