8 candidates for Bears offensive coordinator under Matt Eberflus

The Chicago Bears have their new general manager and head coach in place with Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus, and now they’re working on assembling their respective staffs.

For Eberflus, he gets a head start on building a staff with just two head coaches currently hired. But his most important hire is going to be the offensive coordinator, who will be responsible for developing Justin Fields and leading this offense.

According to ESPN 1000 and NBC Sports Chicago’s David Kaplan, general manager Ryan Poles is interviewing Pep Hamilton for the Bears’ offensive coordinator job Friday morning at Halas Hall.

Hamilton served as Chicago’s quarterbacks coach from 2007-09, and currently is the Texans quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator.

Hamilton has helped developed quarterbacks like Indianapolis’ Andrew Luck, Chargers’ Justin Herbert and, most recently, Houston’s Davis Mills.

When you look at Hamilton’s work with Mills specifically, the fact that he was able to get some solid play out of the third-round rookie is impressive. Last season, Mills threw for 2,664 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Now, imagine what he can do with Fields.

Another offensive coordinator candidate being floated around is Packers passing game coordinator Luke Getsy, who SI’s Albert Breer said is a name to watch.

Eberflus appears to already have his first hire in place with Colts linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi, who ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said is expected to follow Eberflus to Chicago.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune also reported that Eberflus is targeting Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia as the team’s new special teams coordinator, assuming he doesn’t get the Las Vegas head coach job.

