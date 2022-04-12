Bears go all-in on Justin Fields in ESPN’s new 7-round mock draft

The 2022 NFL draft is just a couple of weeks away, and the Chicago Bears will be looking to address some important needs with some limited draft capital.

New Bears general manager Ryan Poles will have just six draft picks to fill some big needs at wide receiver, offensive line, defensive back and other positions of need.

While Chicago doesn’t have a first-round selection, they do have two picks in the second round and three total selections in the top 71.

With the NFL draft just around the corner, ESPN’s Jordan Reid unveiled his seven-round mock draft, where the Bears went all-in on quarterback Justin Fields with their first three picks.

Round 2, Pick 30: OT Tyler Smith, Tulsa

The Bears’ first selection comes in the second round with the 39th overall pick, where Reid has them getting some additional protection for Fields in Tulsa offensive tackle Tyler Smith.

Here’s what Reid had to say about Smith:

“A physical but raw blocker, Smith would bring more depth to an offensive front that lacks young talent. The Bears need to protect quarterback Justin Fields.”

The offensive line remains a concern for the Bears, where their only moves this offseason have been the additions of Lucas Patrick and Dakota Dozier, as long as the loss of James Daniels and Jason Peters. If Poles sees Smith as his left tackle, there could be some shuffling with Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom.

Round 2, Pick 48: WR Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

Chicago’s second selection also comes in the second round, where Reid has the Bears giving Fields another weapon in Western Michigan wideout Skyy Moore with the 48th overall pick.

Here’s what Reid had to say about Moore:

“The Bears have patchworked the roster with calculated additions, but wide receiver is one spot they could aggressively attack in the draft. Moore is a compactly built wideout who has plenty of range as a pass-catcher.”

Right now, Darnell Mooney is the Bears’ top wide receiver following the departure of Allen Robinson in free agency. Chicago added Byron Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown as depth pieces in free agency, but they still needs additional weapons for Fields. Moore would be a great addition.

Round 3, Pick 71: IOL Ed Ingram, LSU

But wait, the offensive focus doesn’t stop there. With the Bears’ third selection, Reid has Chicago selecting LSU interior lineman Ed Ingram with the 71st overall pick. More protection for Fields.

Here’s what Reid had to say about Ingram:

“I gave the Bears Tyler Smith in Round 2, so let’s add some more O-line help. Ingram is one of the best versatile midround options in this class.”

The Bears have a couple of needs along the offensive line at offensive tackle and along the interior. Right now, Chicago has a gaping hole at right guard. Ingram would be a good candidate to fill that role, as he’s someone who’s played four different positions on the line.

Round 5, Pick 147: DT Neil Farrell Jr., LSU

After using their first three selections on offense, the Bears finally target defense starting in the fifth round. Reid has Chicago selecting LSU defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. with the 147th overall pick.

Here’s what NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein had to say about Farrell:

“Nose tackle prospect with a well-earned reputation for making it hard on blockers to do their job in the run game. Farrell has seen personal maturity and development in his play that allowed him to consistently bully opponents as a physical force in the middle in 2021, but he tested poorly at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. He will be somewhat tethered to home base but could help in upgrading a leaky run defense. Farrell is a two-gapping nose with Day 3 value.”

The Bears lost three starters from the defensive line this offseason in Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman and Bilal Nichols. Where things currently stand, free agent addition Justin Jones will fill the three-technique role with second-year player Khyiris Tonga operating from the one-technique. Farrell would figure to serve that one-technique role. But it all depends on who Poles and Matt Eberflus deem the right fit.

Round 5, Pick 149: CB Cobie Durant, South Carolina State

The Bears double down on defense with their second pick in the fifth round. Reid has them selecting South Carolina State cornerback Cobie Durant with the 149th overall pick.

Here’s what Zierlein had to say about Durant:

“Durant might be undersized, but he plays with tremendous confidence and competitiveness. He will have issues against bigger slot targets from time to time but proved his ability against receivers of all sizes against Clemson. He plays with good foot quickness and above-average ball skills to attack the throw. He’ll be targeted in run support so he will need to be used judiciously. Durant profiles as a late Day 3 selection due to his size, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him outperform his draft slotting.”

Jaylon Johnson is the only starter in place at outside cornerback — with newcomer Tavon Young expected to occupy the slot — which means the Bears need to address the position. If Chicago targets a cornerback in the fifth round compared to the second, it could be an indication that they’re confident in second-year pro Thomas Graham Jr. and Durant to battle it out for the starting job opposite Johnson.

Round 6, Pick 186: WR Erik Ezukanma, Texas Tech

You can’t have too many weapons for Fields. With Chicago’s final pick in the draft, Reid has them selecting Texas Tech wideout Erik Ezukanma with the 186th overall pick.

Here’s what Zierlein had to say about Ezukanma:

“Productive three-year starter with desired combination of size and foot quickness. Ezukanma has enough speed to get down the field and challenge coverage while displaying an innate sense for protecting and finishing contested catches underneath. The route tree has been limited by scheme, but he’s not as polished with the routes he runs as he should be for his experience level. Size, ball skills and toughness work in his favor as a quality backup with some upside.”

Chicago’s wide receiver room currently includes Mooney, Pringle and St. Brown, where Dazz Newsome could compete for a roster spot. The Bears have been able to find some late-round gems in the past — including at receiver with Mooney in the fifth round — so perhaps Ezukanma could be just that.

