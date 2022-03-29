Bears GM Ryan Poles hoping to trade QB Nick Foles

While the Chicago Bears have a ton of concerns this offseason, it’s nice that for once it doesn’t have to do with the quarterback. Justin Fields is QB1 heading into the 2022 season, where the only question is who will round out his supporting cast.

But there were some questions about who would serve as his backup after Chicago signed Trevor Siemian to a two-year deal to presumably serve as QB2 behind Fields.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles confirmed that Siemian will serve as Fields’ backup, which leaves Nick Foles — and his $10.67 million cap hit — as the odd man out.

Poles said he intends to trade Foles, which doesn’t really come as a surprise to anyone considering his cap hit and lack of fit in this new offense.

“Nothing has popped up right now, but we’re working on it,” Poles said. “Hopefully something pops up.”

Now, the tricky thing is finding a trade partner for Foles. Although that’s something that figures to get interesting as the offseason progresses. It would be difficult for the Bears to release Foles, as it would cost $7.67 million in dead money and free up just $3 million in cap space.

But trading Foles would be the best-case scenario. If Chicago could find a partner, trading Foles would free up $8 million in cap space while costing just $2.67 million in dead money by comparison.

Poles made it clear that he believes Siemian is a better fit in Luke Getsy’s offense than Foles, where it’s important to have a backup that can step in at a moment’s notice.

“In this offense, I think he’s a better fit [than Foles],” Poles said. “In terms of a guy who has been behind Peyton (Manning) and (Drew) Brees, there’s also a wealth of knowledge he can bring to Justin.”

