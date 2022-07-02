Bears fans have mixed reactions on Ryan Poles’ decision to fire LaMar ‘Soup’ Campbell

Chicago Bears general manager is shaking up the front office to begin the holiday weekend, reportedly letting go of director of player engagement LaMar “Soup” Campbell. Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune first had the report.

Campbell had been with the Bears since 2017 and was popular among the players. His role was to help advise or listen to players, resulting in strong relationships with many of them over the years. Most notably, he was part of the team’s search committee along with Tanesha Wade, Ted Phillips, George McCaskey and advisor Bill Polian that was tasked with hiring a new general manager. That person wound up being Poles, who fired Campbell he was on vacation.

The news of Campbell’s dismissal left Bears fans and media alike with mixed reactions. While some believe Poles needs to do what it takes to build a better staff, others aren’t sure firing Campbell was the correct move, especially considering his role in the hiring process.

