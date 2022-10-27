Bears defender Raquon Smith gets emotional after learning of surprise trade I The Rush

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Thursday, October 27, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

Chicago Bears defender Raquon Smith became emotional upon learning that his teammate Robert Quinn was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson revealed his unique method of on-the-go injury rehabilitation

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and Houston native Jalen Hurts faces a new kind of pressure… over which team he’s supporting in the World Series

Plus: Giannis Antetokounmpo logs a second consecutive 40+ point performance in the Milwaukee Bucks’ win over the struggling Brooklyn Nets

THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes .