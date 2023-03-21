Bears’ D.J. Moore said Justin Fields was ‘shocked’ about his trade

D.J. Moore said Justin Fields was ‘shocked’ about trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

D.J. Moore explained his shock and awe about receiving the call from Scott Fitterer and finding out the news of his trade to the Chicago Bears.

According to Moore on Adam Schefter’s podcast, he was moving packages from one house to another, as he was – ironically – in the process of moving. He also mentioned Justin Fields was also “shocked” when he found out the Bears traded for Moore.

“It shocked him when I got traded,” Moore said of Fields. “It was like ‘Uh oh.’ Let’s go be QB1, receiver 1, and then we got [Darnell] Mooney and Chase [Claypool]. It’s gonna be a good offense.”

Moore said once he got off the phone with Fitterer about the trade, the Bears blew up his phone. He talked to Fields the same day.

Later, once Moore arrived in Chicago, he attended a Chicago Bulls home game with Fields, Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool. Moore said they “talked ball” and received jerseys at the game. It was a good get-to-know-you experience for Moore and the Bears.

The Bears found a No. 1 pass-catching option with Moore. Over the past five seasons of his career, Moore has racked up 5,201 receiving yards with the Carolina Panthers. He’s totaled up 21 touchdowns with the Panthers – seven of which came last season.

Moore caught passes for a slew of quarterbacks while in Carolina: Cam Newton, Kyle Allen, Teddy Bridgewater, Sam Darnold, P.J. Walker and Baker Mayfield. His shining light in a dark tunnel gives hope to the idea he can provide the same, if not better, production with the Bears.

He expects the same, too.

“I expect myself to excel,” Moore said. “Just keep going up the ladder and help the team win some games. I’m just looking forward all the fun and all the wins that’s to come.”

