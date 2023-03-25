Bears capture Panthers, Bills ‘biggest offseason losses’

PFF: Bears capture two teams ‘biggest offseason losses’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A recent story done by Pro Football Focus analyzed each NFL team’s biggest loss so far in the offseason. The Bears signed two teams’ biggest losses, pointing to a successful start in the open market.

Tremaine Edmunds, who the Bears signed to a four-year $72 million deal at the beginning of free agency, was deemed the Buffalo Bills’ biggest offseason loss.

“It’s never easy to lose a player you traded up in the first round to draft and who finally blossomed in his fifth-year option season,” PFF wrote. “Edmunds will start his sixth NFL season at just 25 years old and is coming off a season in which he earned a career-high 88.1 coverage grade. The NFL game is starting to slow down for him, with better play recognition enabling him to think less and use his athletic tools to their full ability.”

Edmunds is believed to be the Bears’ WILL linebacker, responsible for being a turnover machine. Matt Eberflus’ prototype of the position is exactly that of Shaquille Leonard, the second-highest-paid off-ball linebacker. He recorded 12 turnovers in 2021 under Eberflus.

In his career, Edmunds has five career interceptions and two forced fumbles. His play isn’t synonymous with the ability to create turnovers, but the Bears hope to make him into a playmaking generator. His length, athleticism and coverage abilities are eccentric.

The other offseason steal from the Bears is DJ Moore, who PFF claimed “had to be the answer” for the Panthers when answering this question.

“The Panthers now arguably have the worst collection of offensive weapons in the NFL, even after adding very capable players in wide receiver Adam Thielen and tight end Hayden Hurst, both of whom will be 30-plus years old in Week 1,” PFF wrote.

Along with Thielen and Hurst, the Panthers also signed a one-year deal with DJ Chark. They also roster Lavishka Shenault and Terrence Marshall Jr. But the Bears stole arguably their best offensive weapon, making the trade for their 2024 first-rounder potentially more lucrative.

The Bears traded the No. 1 pick to the Panthers in exchange for Moore, the No. 9 pick, the No. 61 pick, a 2024 first-round pick and a 2025 second-round selection.

Moore joins a pass-catching core with Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool, Equanimeous St. Brown and Cole Kmet. He is slated to be Justin Fields’ No. 1 option and bolster the Bears’ ability to move the ball through the air. The Bears recorded the fewest number of passing yards in the NFL last season.

The 25-year-old receiver has played five seasons in the NFL, making a name for himself amongst a revolving door of quarterbacks. During his time in Carolina, he caught passes from Cam Newton, Kyle Allen, Will Grier, Sam Darnold, P.J. Walker and Baker Mayfield.

He caught for over 5,200 yards and 21 touchdowns in five seasons. Between 2019-21, Moore recorded over 1,100 yards in each of the three seasons. The Bears have him under contract for three seasons.

Despite the two elite additions, the Bears lost a big one to free agency. PFF deemed David Montgomery the team’s biggest loss. The former Bears running back signed a three-year deal with the Detroit Lions.

The Bears’ opted for D’Onta Foreman and Travis Homer in free agency to pair with Khalil Herbert and Trestan Ebner, which is now a four-man running back room.

