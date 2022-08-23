Bears are waiving WR Dazz Newsome

With the second week of preseason in the books, the second round of roster cuts are among us. The Chicago Bears have until 3 p.m. to trim the roster from 85 to 80 players, which means they need to part ways with five players.

The Bears are waiving former sixth-round wide receiver Dazz Newsome, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, which marks the team’s first cut ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

Newsome was among those competing for a roster spot in a wide-open receiving group behind Darnell Mooney. While Newsome has made some solid plays during training camp and preseason, he had his share of mistakes with dropped passes and couldn’t carve out a role for himself on special teams.

Newsome’s career with Chicago got off to a rocky start after he suffered a broken collarbone last spring that kept him sidelined. He was among the final round of roster cuts last summer, and he was later re-signed to the practice squad, where he spent most of his rookie season.

In three regular season games with the Bears, Newsome had two receptions for 23 yards.

Chicago still has four cuts to make ahead of the 3 p.m. deadline.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire